Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS 800D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
watercolor paints
white paper
texture paper
minimal
Paper Backgrounds
macro drawing
layout
drawing minimalism
watercolor layout
botany
drawing bokeh
paints
gouache layout
illustration layout
paper on a white table
minimalism
flower drawing
watercolor paper
artist layout
Backgrounds
Related collections
Geometry
118 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
Catitude
71 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures