Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Milada Vigerova
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
October 26, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Feminité et Ayurveda
270 photos
· Curated by CHRISTINE HEBERT
plant
Flower Images
outdoor
Daily Drawing
15 photos
· Curated by Zach Foley
tree stump
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
tree
6 photos
· Curated by Ciaoyin Luo
Tree Images & Pictures
tree stump
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
tree stump
ground
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
dead
macro
close
Tree Images & Pictures
moss
old
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
stumb
plant
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Free pictures