Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Growing your own organic lettuce
Related collections
urban gardening
447 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
urban
gardening
plant
Vegetable Growing
16 photos
· Curated by Kat Mason
growing
vegetable
plant
Food / Fooding
214 photos
· Curated by Jean de R.
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
spinach
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
PNG images