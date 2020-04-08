Go to Nick Page's profile
@nickpage
Download free
red telephone booth under blue sky during daytime
red telephone booth under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cambridge, UK
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A row of British public telephone boxes. Shot on film.

Related collections

Angles
143 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
DRONES
83 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking