Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Agent J
@agentj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
fender
stratocaster
rock and roll
Vintage Backgrounds
string
Music Images & Pictures
reflection
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
grain
Brown Backgrounds
electric guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
computer keyboard
hardware
Free stock photos
Related collections
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture