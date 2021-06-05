Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Hard Light Shadows
Share
Info
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hard light
botanical
neutral
whimsical
pale
HD Floral Wallpapers
soft
layered
delicate
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Art Wallpapers
graphics
photography
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Plants
32 photos
· Curated by Heather Villagran
plant
Flower Images
blossom
easter
34 photos
· Curated by Samantha Rodbell
Easter Images
plant
Flower Images
Pastel floral, flowers
61 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
HD Floral Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images