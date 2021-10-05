Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hansjörg Keller
@kel_foto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Kürbisleuchten am Gartenzaun. Pumpkin lights on the garden fence.
Related tags
switzerland
lantern
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
herbst
fence
garden decoration
row
board
tray
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
evening
carving
Light Backgrounds
pumpkin lights
decoration
zaun
gartendekoration
reihe
Free images
Related collections
Life Aquatic
498 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Moving Light
43 photos
· Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures