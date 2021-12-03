Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thanos Pal
@thanospal
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Interiors
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
indoors
minimalism
minimal
pale
beige
punkt
Space Images & Pictures
interior decoration
indoor plant
songs
Music Images & Pictures
summertime
Summer Images & Pictures
interiors
bedroom
faded
interior
contrast
Feelings Images
decoration
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
collection
3 photos
· Curated by sojin han
collection
indoor
interior
Life Style
32 photos
· Curated by Viola Joyner
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
texture
388 photos
· Curated by kao Ariel
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers