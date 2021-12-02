Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bulbul Ahmed
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
sari
silk
People Images & Pictures
human
female
plant
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
Free images
Related collections
Bridges
22 photos
· Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
CLOUDS ABOVE, EARTH BELOW
2,004 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures