Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jan Kammellander
@secessionstil
Download free
Share
Info
Wexstraße/Jägerstraße, Vienna, Austria
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An image of a bridge connecting the Viennese school TGM with its laboratories.
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor