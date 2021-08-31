Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Soma Laszlo
@somalaszlo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wristwatch
ring
accessories
jewelry
accessory
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Red passion
830 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Fun with Fall (Thanksgiving, Autumn)
124 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
Thanksgiving Images
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution