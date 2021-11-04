Go to Prashant Yonzan's profile
@prashant_yonzan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lumbini, Nepal
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lumbini
nepal
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
vegetation
plant
building
architecture
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
Tree Images & Pictures
fog
worship
shrine
temple
garden
office building
Free pictures

Related collections

architecture
395 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Introspection
36 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking