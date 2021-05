International Women’s Day 2019 Collection This is my Aunt Bogalech. On my last visit to her she wanted to make me a scarf from scratch using cotton, It is a long processes need her dedication to create cotton fine strings on handloom. Her smile reminds me my child hood of feeling safe and the comfort to seat next to her and watch her handloom spinning. I remember trying to mature in my mined how long that string could be, to the end of the world…?