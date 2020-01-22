Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anisha Pai
@coupled2wheels
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Namdroling Monastery Golden Temple, Bylakuppe, Karnataka, India
Published
on
January 22, 2020
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
namdroling monastery golden temple
bylakuppe
karnataka
india
temple
monastery
madikeri
HD Sky Wallpapers
peace
Peaceful Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
architecture
building
worship
shrine
housing
pagoda
Free stock photos
Related collections
Workflow
111 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
books
351 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers