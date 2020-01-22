Go to Anisha Pai's profile
@coupled2wheels
Download free
green and brown temple under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Namdroling Monastery Golden Temple, Bylakuppe, Karnataka, India
Published on NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Workflow
111 photos · Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Women @ Work
21 photos · Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
books
351 photos · Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking