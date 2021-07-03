Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Nature Images
garden
HD Green Wallpapers
eco
environment
Leaf Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
petal
Spring Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Little Ones
446 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Architecture
42 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers