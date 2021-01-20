Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown lighthouse near body of water under gray clouds
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lighthouse Point, New Haven, CT, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lighthouse Point, CT (IG: @clay.banks)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lighthouse point
new haven
ct
usa
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
connecticut
Beach Images & Pictures
shore
bīchi
sony a7iii
clay banks
oceano
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
light tower
port
composition
strand
spiaggia
Free stock photos

Related collections

Connecticut
9 photos · Curated by Madeline Jacobsen
connecticut
building
usa
Walls
414 photos · Curated by Phil Taylor
wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking