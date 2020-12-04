Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Scott Blake
@sunburned_surveyor
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Dhara Vendor
7 photos
· Curated by Dian Afrial
HD Windows Wallpapers
helmet
apparel
Helmets Off
160 photos
· Curated by Jayson Fuller
helmet
human
clothing
Construction
11 photos
· Curated by Ella de Jong
construction
human
worker
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
tripod
construction
construction worker
high vis jacket
helmet
apparel
clothing
Creative Commons images