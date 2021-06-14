Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A great blue heron stands at attention.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
riverwood farms lake
memphis
tn
Birds Images
heron
outdoors
great blue heron
great blue
wading bird
branch
bird on branch
Nature Images
wildlife
tennessee
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
stork
ardeidae
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth Tones
83 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
Negative Space For Lettering
168 photos · Curated by Morgan
negative
Space Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
PATTERNS
52 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds