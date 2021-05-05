Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Johnny Briggs
@johnnyboylee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Martindale, Penrith, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Old Church of St. Martin Martindale, Penrith, Cumbria, UK
Related tags
martindale
penrith
cumbria
uk
outdoors
countryside
stone building
scenic
graveyard
lake district
old building
village
old church
village church
land scape
church building
HD Scenery Wallpapers
england
church
grave
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Architecture
23 photos
· Curated by Johnny Briggs
architecture
uk
building
Church of England
9 photos
· Curated by Veronica von
church
england
building
Place
226 photos
· Curated by Puzzle Unlimited
place
building
outdoor