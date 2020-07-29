Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hemant Mehta
@hemant_mehta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
petal
blossom
geranium
human
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor