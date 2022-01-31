Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elliot Blyth
@elliotblyth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wellington, New Zealand
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
People waiting for the bus at the Wellington Central bus hub.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wellington
new zealand
bus
public transport
commute
station
bus stop
urban
headphones
sustainability
HD Phone Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
covid 19
waiting
pipitea
transit
HD City Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos · Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People
130 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
hands
171 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures