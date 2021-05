This is Cloud 9 on a Philippine island called Siargao. It provides some of biggest hollow waves thanks the the reef offshore. This boardwalk takes you out to another giant 3 story hut built for the purpose of watching surfers out on the break. I was so excited to be here - I ran out on the boardwalk to see some of the biggest waves I’ve ever seen. The vibe on this island is insane, and I can’t wait to go back.