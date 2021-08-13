Go to Praveen Thirumurugan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black chess pieces on chess board
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chess game being played

Related collections

Nordic
38 photos · Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking