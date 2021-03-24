Bob Marley - 1979 N.Z. Concert. This photo is comprised of TWO photos I took at the BMW Concert 42 years ago. While cleaning some digital images of Bob Marley's New Zealand Concert, I was very excited to notice that although not a perfect match, two photos comprising of the entire Band playing on stage could be stitched together to make a fantastic Panorama shot. I was a little flabbergasted that these photos existed in negative format for over 40 years without me noticing this fact. Photo taken on one of my favorite cameras, a Nikkormat FTN. April 16, 1979.