Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Meeting room with a view of the park
Related tags
meeting room
park
view from window
conference room
indoors
room
chair
furniture
Free images
Related collections
Superstores
113 photos
· Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures