Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hkyu Wu
@hkyu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
manx
pet
mammal
Free images
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Food Memories
289 photos · Curated by Marce
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant