Jana Leu
Bern, Switzerland
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Black Lives Matter Protest, Bern, Switzerland, 13.06.2020
bern
switzerland
protest
black lives matter
schweiz
blm
demonstration
bundeshaus
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
parade
text
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
