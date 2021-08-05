Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
outdoors
Nature Images
field
grassland
Landscape Images & Pictures
savanna
Grass Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Free Spirit
39 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal