Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
PM Shamika
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gampaha, Sri Lanka
Published
on
July 29, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
gampaha
sri lanka
plants
Nature Images
plant
moss
Food Images & Pictures
seasoning
pottery
vase
jar
dill
Free stock photos
Related collections
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
election day
14 photos
· Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures
Ants perspective
71 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
Tree Images & Pictures