Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ginevra Austine
@ginevraustine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bogor Botanical Gardens, Jalan Ir. Haji Juanda, Paledang, Bogor City, West Java, Indonesia
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bogor botanical gardens
jalan ir. haji juanda
paledang
bogor city
west java
indonesia
cactus
cacti
thorn
Sunset Images & Pictures
golden hour
garden
gardening
flora
opuntia
botanical garden
cactaceae
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor