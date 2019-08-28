Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Vargas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vereda la piedra, Guatapé, Antioquia, Colombia
Published
on
August 28, 2019
iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
colombia
vereda la piedra
guatapé
antioquia
Nature Images
piedra de penol
tourist
explore
moment
guatape
HD iPhone Wallpapers
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Tourism Pictures
penol
medellin
rock
HD Sky Wallpapers
view
stairs
Free images
Related collections
America
127 photos
· Curated by Angel Campos
America Images & Photos
peru
human
Colombia
37 photos
· Curated by Danna Guzmán
colombia
urban
building
SUDAMERICA
34 photos
· Curated by Victoria Fal
sudamerica
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images