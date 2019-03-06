Go to BBH Singapore's profile
@bbh_singapore
Download free
woman in black tank top leaning on wall
woman in black tank top leaning on wall
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

According to a 2018 McKinsey report, China boasts 114 of the world’s 147 female, self-made billionaires (America has 14). And almost 50% more women hold professional or technical jobs for every 100 men in the Philippines. Asia is one of the most progressive regions for women, yet stereotypes of what Asian women are like and look like persist. BBH Singapore’s ‘See Different’ collection of images seeks to change that by showing the true diversity and personality of women across the Asian region. Photo by @jazzquek on Instagram.

Related collections

New
627 photos · Curated by Talia Chai
new
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Humans & Faces
20 photos · Curated by The Mawada Project
face
human
People Images & Pictures
woman
15 photos · Curated by Kayla Snow-Aubut
Women Images & Pictures
human
clothing
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking