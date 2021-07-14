Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Kostov
@strippedlight
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Xiaomi, M2007J3SG
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
square
path
street
london
corridor
architecture
building
flooring
People Images & Pictures
human
arch
arched
floor
vault ceiling
indoors
pillar
column
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
All Nations
219 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant