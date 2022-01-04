Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sq lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cookies
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
bakery
shop
dessert
chocolate
cream
creme
icing
Cake Images
cookie
biscuit
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
See Not My Eyes
1,282 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers