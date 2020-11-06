Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria G
@g_p73
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Croydon, UK
Published
on
November 6, 2020
SM-A415F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autumn
Related tags
croydon
uk
plant
Grass Backgrounds
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
lawn
park
outdoors
Brown Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
tree trunk
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Following people
356 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Natural wonders
322 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Winter
34 photos
· Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor