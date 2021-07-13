Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ginevra Austine
@ginevraustine
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rotorua, New Zealand
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS M6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rotorua
new zealand
maple leaf
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
autumn leaves
autumn nature
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
maple
Free images
Related collections
Wildlife
272 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock