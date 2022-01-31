Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
BBiDDac
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
exit sign
exit
film photography
korea
emergency exit
emergency
way out
aisle
run
Brown Backgrounds
box
symbol
sign
Free pictures
Related collections
Wanderlust
59 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
London
112 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Photography-Cameras
63 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography