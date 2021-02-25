Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gautam Ramuvel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
on
February 25, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spot Billed Duck
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sholinganallur
chennai
tamil nadu
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
flying
finch
Free stock photos
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos · Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Collection #60: Creative Commons
6 photos · Curated by Creative Commons
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Energy | Emotion | Experience
109 photos · Curated by Alice M
People Images & Pictures
human
friend