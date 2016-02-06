Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
NASA
nasa
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
typhoon
Hurricane map
A map marker
Yemen
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 6, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space wallpaper
desert
cloud
nature background
white
storm
weather
natural disaster
space background
wind
satellite
danger
hurricane
warning
wild
swirl
whirlpool
hubble
natural disasters
whirlwind
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20