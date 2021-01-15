Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleksandra Saługa
@olcziks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pet
golden retriever
canine
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds