Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Andrew Ruiz
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
two yellow cars between buildings
On my way to work
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
road
new york
street
grey
yellow
vehicle
reflection
cityscape
skyscraper
taxi
transport
busy
cab
rush
avenue
cabs
yellow cab
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20