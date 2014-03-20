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two yellow-and-white trams
Trolley cars in a sunny city
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 350D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
church
vintage
street
train
urban
portugal
brown
transportation
town
old
transport
electric
cart
tram
trolley
street car
streetcar
tramway
Backgrounds
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