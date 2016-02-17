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Jordan Donaldson | @jordi.d
jordan
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two women sitting on stream leading to mountain
Sunbathing in a Piha forest
A map marker
Piha, New Zealand
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Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
bikini
trees
women
river
girls
rock
together
scenic
cliff
stream
swimsuit
sitting
vegetation
creek
watching
woman
people
land
human
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