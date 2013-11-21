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Andrea Boldizsar
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two windmills
Wind Turbines Paved Roads
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
road
snow
grass
sand
power
highway
wind turbine
dust
road sign
wind energy
dirt road
wind power
turbine
windmills
divider
propeller
wind mills
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