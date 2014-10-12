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Kate Tandy
katetandy
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two white wooden armchairs on grasses
lawn chairs
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grass
grey
chair
picnic
fireplace
woods
outdoors
cabin
lawn
chairs
outside
picnic table
masonry
back yard
stone building
adirondack chairs
lounge chairs
lawn chairs
deck chairs
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