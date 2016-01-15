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Stephy Miehle
stephy
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two white seagulls standing on gray stones
Seagulls on the rock
A map marker
Montrose Beach, Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
bird
white
lake
birds
yellow
rock
seagull
seaside
shore
wing
beak
gull
seabird
fly away
chicago
united states
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