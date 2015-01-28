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Scott Van Daalen
scottvd
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two white ducks on brown soil
Two white geese
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
animals
white
lake
duck
brown
outdoors
feather
coast
goose
mud
shore
geese
beak
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