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two white buildings about to touch each other's peak
Arc Oriental Sports Center
A map marker
Oriental Sports Center, shanghai, China
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Published on
February 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
building
white background
architecture
white
buildings
beige
minimalism
structure
lines
concept
tan
sharp
center
symmetrical
points
building city
roofs
edges
china
HDR images
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