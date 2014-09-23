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two white and one black lambs beside road
Country Sheep
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 23, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
road
grass
white
grey
iceland
sheep
farming
sign
track
rural
wool
dirt road
black sheep
dry
faded
muted
white sheep
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