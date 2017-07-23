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Olga DeLawrence
walkingondream
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two utility trucks under cloudy skies
Salvation mountain art
A map marker
Slab City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
blue
desert
truck
colorful
vehicle
california
modern art
message
trucks
religious
signage
installation
overcast
salton sea
united states
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